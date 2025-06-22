On death, dignity, and the unbearable arrogance of exile as mercy

When people ask, “Why don’t Palestinians just leave so they can live?”— I remember my father.

He was diagnosed with stage 3b lung cancer, in 2012. A 13cm tumor had infiltrated his main pulmonary artery. Thirty days later, he was in acute respiratory failure— sedated, intubated, dying.

We were called into a family meeting. The doctor said plainly: without the ventilator, he would die. Maybe in minutes. Maybe in hours. Days at most.

Everyone else was ready to let him die there, in the hospital. But I was the medical decision maker. The doctor reminded them. The weight was mine.

I asked about palliative care. No one else in the room knew what I meant.

But I had spent those thirty days learning everything I could. Not because I thought I could save him— but because I wanted to make sure that when death came, it didn’t come fluorescent, sterile, or caged.

I wanted to give him dignity.

The doctor said it was possible. Yes, he could come off sedation. Yes, he could be transported. But then he warned me:

“You know he might die in the ambulance. In the parking lot. On the way.”

I said: “Good. Then he’ll die going home. Knowing he was going home.”

Even if he’d died on the grass outside, that would’ve been better than a hospital bed— drugged, cold, alone, unseen. He didn’t want to die in a hospital. He wanted to die home.

He was awake the entire ride.

He died six hours later, holding my hand. Home.

So when people talk about Palestinians as if displacement is a favor, as if exile is mercy, as if survival without dignity is still life— I think of my father.

And I understand:

Leaving isn’t living. And sometimes, going home—even to die— is the most human thing left.