The narrative pushed by some media outlets and political figures suggests that the conflict, or the so-called escalation, began on October 7. This framing is not only misleading but also serves as a form of propaganda that obscures the real history and context of the ongoing struggle faced by the Palestinian people.

To understand the situation, it is crucial to recognize that the oppression, violence, and occupation experienced by Palestinians did not suddenly materialize on October 7. The events of that day did not mark the beginning of the conflict but were part of a much longer and deeply entrenched reality of dispossession, occupation, and systemic violence that has persisted for decades.

1. A History of Occupation and Dispossession

The roots of the conflict trace back to the early 20th century, with the establishment of the Zionist movement and the subsequent creation of the state of “Israel” in 1948. The founding of this state resulted in the Nakba (catastrophe), where over 700,000 Palestinians were forcibly displaced from their homes, creating a massive refugee crisis that persists to this day. This event marked the beginning of a systematic effort to erase Palestinian presence from their land—a process that has continued through various means, including illegal settlements, land appropriation, and military occupation.

The occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza since 1967 further entrenched this reality, with millions of Palestinians living under military rule, deprived of basic rights and subjected to ongoing violence and discrimination. The daily reality for Palestinians has been one of checkpoints, house demolitions, arbitrary arrests, and restricted access to essential resources like water and healthcare.

2. Decades of Resistance and Suppression

Palestinian resistance to occupation is not new. For decades, Palestinians have fought against their oppression through both peaceful protests and armed resistance, seeking self-determination and the end of occupation. Their struggle has been met with severe repression by “Israel,” which has used its military might to crush uprisings, silence dissent, and maintain control over Palestinian land.

The portrayal of October 7 as the start of violence conveniently ignores this long history of resistance and the ongoing repression faced by Palestinians. It erases the context of decades of occupation, making it seem as if violence erupted suddenly, without cause or history. This narrative serves to decontextualize the actions of Palestinians, portraying them as aggressors rather than as a people fighting for their survival and rights.

3. The Role of Propaganda

The framing of October 7 as the starting point of conflict is a classic example of propaganda—a deliberate attempt to shape perceptions by presenting a selective or distorted version of events. By focusing narrowly on this date, the narrative shifts attention away from the systemic and historical injustices that have fueled the conflict. It absolves “Israel” of responsibility for the conditions that led to the events of October 7 and frames the conflict in a way that justifies continued aggression against Palestinians.

This propaganda also seeks to dehumanize Palestinians, portraying them as inherently violent or irrational, rather than as victims of a brutal occupation. By starting the story on October 7, the narrative omits the context of occupation, siege, and apartheid that has long oppressed the Palestinian people.

4. The Continuous Struggle

The struggle of Palestinians is not defined by isolated incidents but by a continuous and systemic process of dispossession and resistance. The violence they face is not a recent phenomenon but has been a constant reality for over seven decades. By framing the conflict as beginning on October 7, the narrative attempts to erase this history and delegitimize Palestinian resistance.

Conclusion

The truth is that the conflict did not begin on October 7, despite what the propaganda says. That day is part of a much longer story of occupation, oppression, and resistance—a story that has been ongoing for decades. Recognizing this history is essential to understanding the present and advocating for a just and lasting solution that addresses the root causes of the conflict: the illegal occupation and systematic dispossession of the Palestinian people.

To truly grasp the reality of the situation, we must reject the distorted narratives and look at the broader history, acknowledging that the events of October 7 are part of a continuous and ongoing struggle for Palestinian liberation, not the beginning of a new conflict.