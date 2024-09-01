To understand why Palestinians cannot be committing genocide or genocidal acts against “Israel,” it’s essential to define genocide according to international law and examine the actual power dynamics at play.

1. Definition of Genocide:

Genocide is defined by the United Nations Genocide Convention as acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group, including:

• Killing members of the group;

• Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

• Deliberately inflicting conditions calculated to bring about the group’s physical destruction in whole or in part;

• Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;

• Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

Genocide involves systematic actions by a dominant power to erase an entire group.

2. Power Dynamics:

In this situation, “Israel” is a state with immense military power, supported by significant international alliances, controlling Palestinian territories, including Gaza and the West Bank. Palestinians, on the other hand, are a stateless, occupied population under severe restrictions and blockades, with limited means of self-defense or resistance.

Genocide, by definition, is an act typically committed by those in power—those who have the capacity to systematically destroy a group. Palestinians, living under occupation, do not have the structural power, resources, or military capacity to commit genocide against “Israel.”

3. Asymmetry of Violence:

The violence Palestinians face is overwhelmingly asymmetrical. “Israel” wields immense military force, while Palestinians are largely defenseless, enduring bombings, blockades, and occupation. The nature of occupation means that Palestinians are the oppressed, not the oppressors, and any resistance they show is against a far more powerful force.

4. Resistance vs. Genocide:

Palestinian actions, whether through protests or armed resistance, must be seen as a struggle against illegal occupation and oppression, recognized by international law as a right of occupied peoples. These actions are defensive, aimed at resisting an overwhelming military power, and are not motivated by the intent to eradicate a group—unlike genocide.

5. International Law and the Occupation:

International courts and human rights organizations have consistently condemned “Israel’s” occupation of Palestinian lands as illegal. The illegal nature of this occupation, combined with the stark power imbalance, underscores that Palestinians are not in a position to commit genocide. They are victims of systemic violence and displacement.

Conclusion:

Palestinians cannot be committing genocide or genocidal acts against “Israel” because they lack the power, resources, and intent to systematically destroy the Israeli population. Instead, they are resisting a powerful and illegal occupation. Mislabeling their struggle as genocide obscures the reality of their oppression and shifts focus away from the true violence and injustice they face.