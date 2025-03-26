Yemen: Continued US aggression on Sahar District in Sa'dah Governorate

Sa'dah Governorate, northern Yemen, is being subjected to successive US airstrikes.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Yemen, you are not alone. Though the sky shudders with foreign fire and your earth is cracked by imperial teeth— we have not turned away. Your breath is heard in the silence between bombs, in the lullabies sung through hunger, in the fists still clenched beneath rubble. We name you. We mourn with you. We rage with you. Your children’s dreams are not forgotten. Your sovereignty is not negotiable. From Sa’dah to Sana’a, we echo your heartbeat across oceans— uncolonized, undivided, undone. We stand with you, Yemen. We always will.