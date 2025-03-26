With You, Yemen
Yemen: Continued US aggression on Sahar District in Sa'dah Governorate
Sa'dah Governorate, northern Yemen, is being subjected to successive US airstrikes.
Yemen, you are not alone. Though the sky shudders with foreign fire and your earth is cracked by imperial teeth— we have not turned away. Your breath is heard in the silence between bombs, in the lullabies sung through hunger, in the fists still clenched beneath rubble. We name you. We mourn with you. We rage with you. Your children’s dreams are not forgotten. Your sovereignty is not negotiable. From Sa’dah to Sana’a, we echo your heartbeat across oceans— uncolonized, undivided, undone. We stand with you, Yemen. We always will.
A crew of ignorant men, suddenly in positions of power under the chief ignorant man, Donald Trump, sat in Washington and played with the lives of the Yemenis even as they play with the lives of the Palestinians. We can be confident that these men know as little about the people and place of Yemen as they do about the people and place of Palestine. War criminality is so easily achieved.
Uproar occurred over a security leak, nothing much to say about death and destruction on the other side of the world, but then we have seen that be the case for so long with what Israel does and DC rubber stamps.
I have created a new sign I display to passing traffic as I stand vigil. It says:
UNLIMITED KILLING
by ISRAEL
with full US support
HOW DO YOU SLEEP?
Break the Grip of Zionism
Yemen is the GOAT.