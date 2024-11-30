World Central Kitchen (WCK), a U.S.-based humanitarian organization, has positioned itself as a lifeline for communities in crisis. But in Gaza, where the illegal occupation regime has weaponized starvation as a tool of genocide, WCK’s decision to suspend its operations amounts to active complicity in these crimes.

Gaza is not just enduring a siege—it is being systematically starved. The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) recently declared famine conditions, stating that every bakery in Gaza has shut down due to a lack of fuel and supplies. Food prices have skyrocketed by over 1,000%, making sustenance inaccessible to most families. Children are dying of acute malnutrition. The situation is not accidental; it is by design.

Halting aid in such conditions is not neutrality—it is abandonment. Worse, it aligns with Israel’s genocidal strategy, enabling the occupation to achieve through starvation what bombs and bullets cannot.

“We all are Citizens of the World. What’s good for you, must be good for all.” – José Andrés, Founder of WCK

A noble sentiment, yet WCK’s decision to suspend operations in Gaza during famine conditions reveals the hollowness of these words. Citizenship, it seems, is denied to Palestinians, and “what’s good for all” does not include food for those being systematically starved.

The Weaponization of Starvation

Starvation has long been a colonial tool to suppress and destroy populations. From the British-engineered famines in India to the Herero and Namaqua genocide by German settlers in Namibia, denying food has been a calculated method of extermination.

Israel’s blockade of Gaza, ongoing since 2007, fits squarely into this tradition. Its systematic denial of fuel, medicine, and food has created conditions where famine is inevitable. Bombing bakeries, targeting flour supplies, and blocking humanitarian aid are not just war crimes—they are deliberate acts of genocide aimed at erasing an entire population.

And now, WCK has handed the occupation a gift: cover for its crimes.

WCK’s Culpability

On November 30, WCK announced the suspension of its operations in Gaza, just as famine conditions were officially confirmed. Their decision followed the bombing of a WCK vehicle by Israeli militants, which killed three workers, including Azem Abu Daqqa, a community kitchen supervisor. Instead of condemning Israel’s targeting of aid workers, WCK’s response played into genocidal propaganda by “investigating” whether their colleagues had any ties to the October 7th attack—aligning themselves with the occupier’s narrative of collective punishment.

In a moment that demanded courage, WCK retreated. Their withdrawal does more than leave Gazans without food—it validates Israel’s strategy of using starvation to break the will of the people. By pausing aid when it is needed most, WCK has effectively chosen complicity over humanity.

Facts from Gaza’s Starvation Crisis

WCK’s suspension coincides with horrifying developments in Gaza:

1. Famine Declared: UNRWA confirmed famine conditions, with food completely inaccessible to tens of thousands.

2. Bread Shortages Kill: A father in Gaza buried his daughter after she was trampled in a crowd trying to get bread—a direct result of Israel’s starvation policy.

3. Bombs Target Flour Distribution: Eleven Palestinians were killed by Israeli bombs while receiving flour in Khan Younis.

4. Children Suffer Most: Over 3,400 children were treated for acute malnutrition in November alone. UNICEF calls this a catastrophic failure of global responsibility.

5. Humanitarian Neglect: The World Food Programme (WFP) has refused to distribute stored flour, allowing supplies to rot while people die.

6. Israel Swaps Food Aid with Sand: Food entering the besieged Gaza Strip was discovered to contain sand in place of the urgently needed supplies that starving Palestinians depend on for survival.

Gaza faces famine as a direct result of Israel’s genocidal blockade and war.

Aid trucks wait an average of 74 days for approval from Israel, delaying critical food and supplies.

UNRWA confirms that no aid has been allowed into northern Gaza throughout November, deepening the crisis and ensuring starvation continues unchecked.

Humanitarian Aid Cannot Be Neutral in the Face of Genocide

The withdrawal of humanitarian organizations during a genocide is not just cowardice—it is an act of complicity. The Geneva Conventions recognize starvation as a war crime, yet aid organizations routinely abandon their mandates under the guise of neutrality. In Gaza, WCK’s decision to halt operations during famine conditions does not maintain neutrality; it upholds the siege.

Humanitarian groups often argue that suspending operations is a matter of safety. But what safety exists for a population being deliberately starved and bombed? Aid is a form of resistance against genocidal regimes. By retreating, WCK becomes another tool in the machinery of oppression.

The Costs of Complicity

World Central Kitchen’s retreat from Gaza during its darkest hour is an unforgivable betrayal of its mission. While they mourn their fallen workers, they fail to honor them by continuing the life-saving work those individuals believed in. Instead, they validate the occupation regime’s genocidal propaganda and abandon a population on the brink of extermination.

This is not a time for half-measures. Aid organizations must take a stand. Neutrality in the face of genocide is not just complicity—it is betrayal. WCK’s decision will be remembered not as a moment of humanitarian service but as one where they chose to walk away from humanity.