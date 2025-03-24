Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Bismillah ir-Rahman ir-Raheem, Lord of the Broken, Keeper of Flame, receive the soul of Hossam Shabat as You receive the smoke from every burning home. Ya Allah, write his name in the book of the honored. Make his grave a garden in a land denied gardens, let him rest where bombs do not follow, where no child cries without being heard. We are not weeping gently. We are screaming with the wind. This is not grief that fades— it is grief with teeth, rage clothed in keffiyeh, each syllable a fist against silence. Hossam held truth in his camera’s eye, carried stories through rubble so the world would know what genocide looks like when the world refuses to name it. And still— they targeted him. Not by mistake. Not by misfire. But by design. By the cold calculation of cowards in jets who fear the power of words more than the power of walls. Ya Allah, witness what they have done. He was a voice. He was not yet a father. He was light in a cage of ash. Let his blood rise as testimony. Let the ink of his name never dry. We promise you, Hossam— they can kill the journalist, but not the truth. Not the cause. Not the land that grows from your bones. You are not gone. You are a tide. And we— we will not forget. Ya shaheed, ya shaheed, we carry your words like weapons now.