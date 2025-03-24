Bismillah ir-Rahman ir-Raheem,
Lord of the Broken, Keeper of Flame,
receive the soul of Hossam Shabat
as You receive the smoke
from every burning home.
Ya Allah, write his name in the book of the honored.
Make his grave a garden
in a land denied gardens,
let him rest
where bombs do not follow,
where no child cries
without being heard.
We are not weeping gently.
We are screaming with the wind.
This is not grief that fades—
it is grief with teeth,
rage clothed in keffiyeh,
each syllable a fist
against silence.
Hossam held truth
in his camera’s eye,
carried stories through rubble
so the world would know
what genocide looks like
when the world refuses to name it.
And still—
they targeted him.
Not by mistake.
Not by misfire.
But by design.
By the cold calculation
of cowards in jets
who fear the power of words
more than the power of walls.
Ya Allah,
witness what they have done.
He was a voice.
He was not yet a father.
He was light in a cage of ash.
Let his blood rise
as testimony.
Let the ink of his name
never dry.
We promise you, Hossam—
they can kill the journalist,
but not the truth.
Not the cause.
Not the land
that grows from your bones.
You are not gone.
You are a tide.
And we—
we will not forget.
Ya shaheed, ya shaheed,
we carry your words
like weapons now.
“Think not of those, who are slain in the way of Allah, as dead. Nay, they are living. With their Lord they have provision. (169) Jubilant (are they) because of that which Allah hath bestowed upon them of His bounty, rejoicing for the sake of those who have not joined them but are left behind: That there shall no fear come upon them neither shall they grieve. (170) They rejoice because of favour from Allah and kindness, and that Allah wasteth not the wage of the believers. (171) “ Quran 3/169-171
Ameen Ya Rabb