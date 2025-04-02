Source:

Shame on

Retweeting Zionist deflection disguised as strategy during an ongoing genocide is not journalism—

. And when that betrayal comes from within a supposedly pro-Palestinian outlet, it hits different. You didn’t just share an essay—you amplified a resignation letter masquerading as analysis.

it’s propaganda laundering

Worse still, that essay came from Murtaza Hussain, one of your own. A journalist who bore witness to the slaughter of over 120,000 Palestinian children—and somehow decided that the problem was resistance, not the regime doing the killing.

To share that essay is to tell survivors that mourning too defiantly “backfired.” That solidarity must be silenced. That if Palestinians had just cried quieter, they might still have rights.

You didn’t platform reflection.

You platformed surrender.

And that matters.

No, Murtaza. We Are Not Giving Up on Palestine.

As I wrote in Dawn is Waking:

Palestine is not a lost cause.

Palestine is the pulse of the world, and that pulse still beats.

You do not get to call it over.

Murtaza’s essay begins in mourning and ends in defeatism. It offers no roadmap for justice—only resignation masked as “maturity”. He doesn’t critique the failure of rights discourse in order to demand more radical tools. He uses it to tell us to sit down.

His essay thesis is basically:

You’re not losing because the world is unfair. You’re losing because you’re weak. Stop asking why the world won’t save you. Start asking how to gain real power.

He even suggests (explicitly) that those who express revolutionary purity over strategy are harming the cause:

"There are people who think it is literally immoral to wield power. These types of romantic ideas have proven incredibly dangerous."

DEFEATISM IS NOT SOLIDARITY.

Let’s be clear about what his essay says:

“Human rights don’t matter, so neither should you.”

His response to genocide isn’t a call for resistance—it’s a call for assimilation. Become lobbyists. Become tech executives. Become what your enemy fears: not your rage, not your truth, but your compliance. He specifically cited Israeli political strategy as a model.

“Palestinians hurt their own cause by reacting to October 7 with too much emotion.”

That’s not solidarity. That’s victim-blaming wrapped in liberal restraint. It plays perfectly into Zionist narratives that punish any show of Palestinian strength or pain as “extremism.” That’s Zionist framing—policing the oppressed's reactions more than the oppressor’s violence.

“Tucker Carlson might be the best hope.”

Fascists don’t save colonized people. They learn from how they’re broken. Appealing to white nationalist isolationists is not a strategy—it’s an erasure. He says appealing to American self-interest is more effective than calls for justice. He urges alliances across the political spectrum—including with people like Tucker Carlson—because he sees power as amoral and ends-focused.

This isn’t strategy. It’s surrender with a thesaurus.

It’s not reflection. It’s retreat, cloaked in liberal Zionist respectability.

And let’s be clear: Zionism in any flavor—liberal, religious, or settler secular—supports, celebrates, and profits from the occupation, dispossession, and slaughter of Palestinians.

Repackaging capitulation as realism doesn’t make it wise or brave.

It makes it complicit. It makes it propaganda.

There is a difference between mourning and giving up.

There is a difference between realism and resignation.

There is a difference between survival and surrender.

Murtaza chose the latter—and told the world to follow.

But Palestine is still here.

Still fighting. Still breathing. Still burning.

And those of us in true solidarity will not tell them to wait their turn, make their grief palatable, or cozy up to war criminals for crumbs of sympathy.

Glory to the martyrs.

We burn, unbound.