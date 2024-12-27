Let’s dismantle the core arguments Zionists use to justify their actions, one by one:

1. “We were here first.”

No, you weren’t. The Canaanites were, and genetic studies reveal that all Palestinians have Canaanite DNA, alongside Jewish ancestry—acknowledged by none other than David Ben-Gurion.

Zionists, now prove that each of you is a direct descendant of someone who inhabited this land thousands of years ago!

2. “We’re returning to our homeland.”

This is the same justification French and Italian colonizers used in Libya and Algeria when claiming they were “returning to Roman lands.”

Colonialism is colonialism, no matter how it’s framed.

3. “The West Bank is ours because of the Bible.”

That’s not how international law works. The fundamental principle of modern law prohibits the acquisition of land by force.

Conquest and theft are no longer valid methods of claiming territory.

4. “God promised it to us.”

a) Good luck proving this in court.

b) If God promised it to you, why did He “take it away” for 2,000 years?

Historical sovereignty doesn’t mean eternal ownership.

5. “We had a Jewish kingdom here for 250 years.”

And Muslims have been sovereign over this land for 1,400 years!

By that logic, should Greece invade Turkey to reclaim Istanbul because it was part of the Byzantine Empire?

6. “The world gave us Israel in 1947.”

No, it didn’t. The UN Partition Plan was only a non-binding proposal, passed by just 33 out of 57 countries in a General Assembly that mostly represented colonial powers.

The resolution was never ratified by the Security Council and holds no legal weight.

7. “We were persecuted in Europe, culminating in the Holocaust.”

The Holocaust was a horrific tragedy, but why should Palestinians pay the price for European antisemitism and savagery?

Victimizing one group doesn’t justify creating another.

8. “We have a right to return after 2,000 years.”

If this were true, why doesn’t a displaced Palestinian family have that same right after just 76 years?

The hypocrisy is staggering.

9. “States have a right to exist.”

No state has a “right to exist.” Human beings have a right to exist.

States are artificial constructs, created and maintained by power, and they derive their legitimacy from the consent of the people they govern—not from divine mandate or historical grievance.

The Palestinian Reality

Despite these hollow arguments, Palestinians recognized Israel over 30 years ago, accepting its existence as a fait accompli. They agreed to settle for less than 22% of their historical homeland—a staggering concession.

Yet today, their minimal demands for freedom are labeled as “Palestinian maximalism” or “rejectionism.” Meanwhile, Israel’s proposal of fragmented bantustans, worse than apartheid South Africa, is celebrated as a “generous offer.”

This distortion of reality reveals the power imbalance and the weaponization of narratives to justify genocide, apartheid, and colonialism. Let’s call it what it is: a deliberate erasure of Palestinian identity, rights, and existence.

Genocide, then and now, relies on these fabricated myths to shield itself from accountability. But history remembers, and so will justice.