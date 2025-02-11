Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Leon Brown, Jr.'s avatar
Leon Brown, Jr.
Feb 11, 2025

Amazingly comprehensive and accurate descriptions of ZioNazi settler colonialism - historical and contemporary. Such excellent work, Story!

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9 replies by Story Ember leGaïe and others
Mohammad Hassan's avatar
Mohammad Hassan
Feb 11, 2025

🫡 for putting in the time and effort. It was very informative and insightful.

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