Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
1h

This is an incredibly powerful piece. Thank you. The oppressors and their liberal supporters like charity because it makes them fell more powerful. This is not the “charity” of the greatest virtues. That charity is “love”. Love would insist on empowerment.The oppressors and the liberal supporters would never countenance empowerment of the oppressed, they would find a reason why the oppressed couldn’t handle empowerment. They are afraid of the oppressed becoming empowered and all the tools of the state and media are aimed at keeping the oppressed unempowered. Charity will feed a person for a day, empowerment will allow a person to feed themselves forever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
immaculate emasculate's avatar
immaculate emasculate
2h

"When survival becomes a spectacle,

When suffering becomes someone else’s trophy,

When the only relief offered is humiliation carved into your skin—That is not aid.

That is conquest by other means." Damn. this brought me to tears.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture