I’m not writing this for sympathy. I’m writing it so Genospectra doesn’t die in a Pages document (tbh, split between dozens of documents).

I’ve written everything on a phone.

Not as a metaphor.

Not as a quirk of process.

Literally—on an iPhone touchscreen, and sometimes on an iPad that overheats when I open too many tabs.

No desktop. No software suite. No institutional login.

Every line you’ve read from me—whether it was a dismantling of liberal complicity, a taxonomy of genocide, a poem bleeding grief and rage, or a framework that carves new language into the silence—it was tapped out letter by letter on a screen built for scrolling, not survival.

And that ends now.

I’ve reached a point where I can’t move forward without real tools. Not better tools—ethical ones. Sustainable ones. Liberatory ones.

This post is my ask.

I need support to buy a refurbished or used laptop, and to cover some basic living costs while I complete the work that genocide fears most: truth told in the language of survivors.

Not for sympathy.

Not for convenience.

But for continuity.

For capacity.

For fire that needs more than a flicker of screenlight to live.

The Work You’re Supporting: Genospectra

Some of you know me from Marginalia Subversiva, where I write about the systems that break us and the resistance that rises in their aftermath. But beneath every essay, there’s a deeper project that has shaped, haunted, and driven me for years:

Genospectra: A Framework Theorem for Deconstructing the Genocide Spectrum.

Genospectra isn’t an academic product. It’s not research seeking a citation.

It’s a system. A reckoning. A methodology born from survival.

It refuses the lie that genocide is a moment in history.

It exposes genocide as a structure—adaptable, evolving, constantly rebranding itself to avoid detection.

It traces the ways empire operates in every domain:

In medicine ( iatrocide )

In childhood destruction ( paisicide )

In education, law, and surveillance

In the algorithmic suppression of memory

In bureaucracies of silence

In denial rebranded as neutrality

Genospectra is not a framework designed for peer-reviewed journals.

It’s a weapon designed for survivors, educators, and insurgents who have lived through what governments refuse to name.

And some of the work is being translated into French, because someone believed in the work enough to carry it across language borders. Because the truth deserves more than one language.

That is the reach this work already has—without funding. Without marketing. Without permission.

Why Now?

Because I can’t keep building a revolution in the margins of a Notes app.

Because my iPad can’t handle multiple documents at once.

Because I’ve lost too many essays to data errors, cloud syncs, and the limitations of mobile-only work.

Because entire branches of the Genospectra framework—phases of structural escalation, the catenas of systemic violence, the multidimensional nodes of erasure and resistance—cannot be built, cross-referenced, or encoded from a touchscreen built for distraction, not documentation.

And because the website that will house it all—Genospectra.org—is in stasis until I can organize, upload, and code the files in a system built for depth, not swiping.

What I’m Asking For

This isn’t a wishlist for convenience—it’s a blueprint for resistance.

I’m asking for support to build the infrastructure Genospectra requires to live outside my Notes app and fractured screens:

A refurbished laptop and essential tools —including external drives, monitor, docking station, and accessibility hardware—sourced with intention.

I’ve created an Amazon Wishlist for direct purchasing, but let me be clear:

Amazon is complicit in the genocide of Palestine. This list exists for accessibility only. I’m actively seeking alternate vendors aligned with the ethics of the work.

Funds to cover essential living costs while I complete the Genospectra framework, archive the research, and build Genospectra.org into a free, protected, multilingual platform for survivors, educators, and organizers.

Resources for translation, digital security, and long-term hosting—to ensure this work remains unpaywalled, globally accessible, and safe from institutional erasure or imperial surveillance.

This Is Not a Project—It’s a Survival Blueprint

Genospectra is not academic output. It’s a living system of analysis, refusal, and truth-telling—built by a survivor for those empire tries to silence.

Every phase, catena, and node is designed to expose how genocide adapts—and how resistance must adapt with it. This is not about branding genocide studies for citation metrics. It’s about dismantling the structural core of genocidal systems.

You’re not funding research.

You’re resourcing resistance.

Where You Can Give

Preferred: Genospectra Business Account via Square

Alternative Methods (Marginalia Subversiva Business Accounts):

All donations will be transparently tracked. All sponsors will be named (unless anonymity is requested). And once the project reaches sustainability, 50% of surplus funds will be redistributed to genocide relief work in Occupied Palestine, Sudan, and Congo—because this work is not about building platforms. It’s about building solidarity.

Who This Is For—and Who It Isn’t

This work is not for foundations, NGOs, or governments.

It is not for military strategists or institutional researchers.

It is for survivors, resisters, marginalized scholars, and communities grieving in languages empire refuses to hear.

If you are part of the machine, this is not your invitation.

If you are fighting to dismantle it, you’re already part of the work.

“Genocide adapts. So must resistance. That’s what this laptop is for.”

A Note on Transparency

Back in February, I received a $100 donation intended for book-writing software.

I used that money for cloud storage and digital services instead—because I was running out of space and tools on my phone. And because none of this work would even be retrievable without those backups.

This is the financial reality of building resistance without institutional scaffolding.

There is no margin of error.

There is only the edge.

But I keep writing.

Because silence is complicity.

And genocide thrives on what we don’t name.

This Isn’t Charity. It’s Collaboration.

This work survives because people like you believe in survivor-led scholarship.

Not because a foundation handed me a grant.

But because someone gave a damn.

I’m not just trying to finish a project.

I’m trying to build a living archive that outlives me—one that any survivor, anywhere in the world, can use to name what’s been done to them.

To see the system.

To chart its shape.

To find the words.

And to say: Not again. Not to us. Not silently.

I didn’t write this for sympathy.

I wrote it so truth has somewhere to live that isn’t a dying iPad.

In fire, in grief, in insurgency—

Story Ember leGaïe