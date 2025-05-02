Shiloh Hendrix didn’t just call a Black child the N-word—she turned it into a business model. In the United States, whiteness doesn’t just shield people from accountability; it actively rewards them for violence, even against the most vulnerable. And platforms like GiveSendGo offer the infrastructure to turn that violence into cash.

The Crime

A viral video shows Shiloh Hendrix verbally assaulting a young, autistic Black boy, calling him a slur soaked in centuries of anti-Black terror. This wasn’t a slip of the tongue or “heat of the moment” mistake—it was a deliberate act of white supremacist violence against a disabled child.

Instead of remorse, Hendrix launched a fundraiser to “protect her family.” Protect them from what? Consequences. Public scrutiny. The mere discomfort of being called out for racist abuse.

The Grift

The original fundraising goal was $100,000, then it ballooned to $150,000, $250,000, and now sits at $1,000,000. As of today, she’s already collected nearly $300,000.

Let that sink in.

A white woman calls a Black child a racial slur, and the result is a six-figure payout and a path to millionaire status.

This isn’t an isolated event—it’s a pattern. White perpetrators of harm often reframe themselves as victims and monetize that victimhood by tapping into the grievance economy of white supremacy.

The Platform

She didn’t use GoFundMe. She used GiveSendGo, the same platform that:

Fundraised for Capitol insurrectionists

Hosted campaigns for anti-vaxxers, hate preachers, and neo-fascists

Facilitated crowdfunding for white nationalist legal defenses

GiveSendGo operates as the financial wing of the white supremacist PR machine. It cloaks fascism in evangelical garb and provides a pipeline for racist donors to feel righteous while funding harm.

The Donors

People didn’t just donate to Hendrix—they left racist comments, calling Black people “ animals ” and “ violent ,” proving exactly the ideology they were funding.

These aren’t just passive onlookers—they are co-conspirators in a system that:

Dehumanizes Black children

Frames whiteness as inherently endangered

Rewards racial violence with praise, protection, and profit

The donors aren’t responding to injustice—they’re celebrating it.

The Ecosystem of Reward

White supremacy doesn’t just kill—it pays dividends:

Kyle Rittenhouse raised over $2 million after killing two people at a BLM protest.

Derek Chauvin had police unions and online donors pouring in money even after murdering George Floyd.

Now Shiloh Hendrix joins the lineup, using white tears as capital.

This is not about fear. This is about entitlement. About reclaiming the dominant narrative. About telling the world: “You can’t hold me accountable. I’m white, I’m the victim, and I deserve your money.”

That’s just the Biz

Let’s name it clearly: this is not backlash—it’s backlash economics.

When the state doesn’t prosecute hate, when platforms profit from it, when entire communities fund it—then we are not just witnessing racism. We are witnessing the active commodification of Black suffering.

And every dollar raised for Shiloh Hendrix is another reminder:

White supremacy isn’t just a belief system. It’s a business.