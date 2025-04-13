The Israeli regime’s bombing of Al-Ahli Arab Hospital today was not a misfire. It was not “collateral damage.” It was not “fog of war.”

It was deliberate. It was ideological.

And it was the latest chapter in a systematic campaign of iatrocide—the calculated destruction of healthcare systems, medical institutions, and the very concept of care—used as a genocidal weapon.

On Palm Sunday, the occupation regime chose to bomb the last partially functioning hospital in Gaza City—an Anglican Christian institution that had already been attacked once before. This is not merely an attack on infrastructure. This is the targeting of Palestinian Christians. A religious cleansing aligned with the broader project of indigenous erasure.

Let’s be clear: this is both iatrocide and sectarian genocide.

What is Iatrocide?

Iatrocide, from the Greek iatros (healer) and -cide (to kill), is the destruction of medical systems as a form of genocidal violence.

In Gaza, it includes:

Direct bombardment of hospitals

Execution or abduction of medical workers

Blockade of medicine and fuel

Deliberate targeting of ambulances

Surveillance and punishment of those who treat the wounded

This is not incidental. It is strategic. And it is a war crime under every conceivable international statute.

36 Hospitals Bombed. Read that again.

Here are the hospitals Israel has either fully or partially destroyed:

Al-Shifa Medical Complex Nasser Medical Complex Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital The Indonesian Hospital Kamal Adwan Hospital Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital Beit Hanoun Hospital Al-Awda Hospital (North Gaza) Al-Quds Hospital Abasan (Algerian) Hospital Al-Hayat Hospital Al-Helou Hospital Psychiatric Hospital Al-Rantisi Hospital Al-Nasr Children’s Hospital Al-Durra Hospital Turkish Friendship Hospital Eye Hospital Al-Karama Hospital Friends of the Patient Hospital Public Service Hospital Dar Al-Salam Hospital Jaffa Hospital Saint John Hospital Al-Sahaba Hospital Specialized Eye Hospital Hamad Hospital Haifa Hospital Al-Wafa Hospital Mahdi Maternity Hospital Jordanian Field Hospital Happy Yemen Hospital Muslim Specialized Hospital Al-Amal (Hope) Hospital Kuwaiti Hospital Emirati Hospital

That list will grow.

The Fall of International Law

Where is the World Health Organization?

Where is the UN? The ICC? The ICRC?

What we’re witnessing is the total collapse of the post-WWII legal order—the Geneva Conventions, the Responsibility to Protect, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights—all gutted and discarded in real time by Western-backed genocide.

The ICJ ruling was ignored.

Humanitarian corridors were bombed.

Medics were executed.

Christian hospitals were shelled on sacred days.

And U.S.-made bombs keep falling.

If international law cannot stop genocide, then it is not law—it is ritual theater, a veil for impunity.

Genocide Has No Neutrality.

This is not a “conflict.” It’s not a “war.”

This is a genocide, and healthcare is its frontline.

Iatrocide in Gaza is not just the murder of doctors and patients.

It is the murder of hope, of healing, of survival itself.

It is the systematic removal of the means of life.

And it will not be forgotten.