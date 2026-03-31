Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrea Maria Romandini's avatar
Andrea Maria Romandini
6d

Thank you for reporting this! I’ve seen him pop up recently on podcasts such as Danny Haiphong’s and would never have known that off the bat. Abusers need to be locked away, not featured out in public.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Story Ember leGaïe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture