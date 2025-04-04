Applause can’t drown out screams.

There’s a sickness at the core of U.S. liberal politics, and its symptoms aren’t subtle. It’s not just the complicity. It’s the celebration of complicity. The breathless praise for minor symbolic gestures. The worship of political theater while actual genocide is livestreamed in real time.

Enter: Senator Cory Booker. A man whose legacy is not justice or courage, but performance—and whose hands are stained with the blood of an apartheid regime he helps arm.

The Bare Minimum Masquerading as Bravery

Booker recently made headlines for speaking on the Senate floor for 25 hours. He didn’t eat. He didn’t drink. And the liberal internet lost its damn mind.

“This will be remembered for generations,” wrote one post. “You stood tall and told the truth.” Another called it “one of the most important events in American history.” No, seriously.

But let’s be clear: he delayed one vote. One. Then turned around and voted for an $8.8 billion weapons package to fund the Israeli genocide of Palestinians. He literally delayed a bathroom break and came back to approve apartheid. That’s not heroism—it’s treachery in a suit.

Booker didn’t just vote for genocide. He’s been a loyal servant of Zionist power for years:

Sole Democratic sponsor of the Israel Anti-BDS Act , criminalizing boycott as resistance.

Partnered with AIPAC to advise on how to recruit Black Americans to defend Israel’s apartheid regime.

Held cozy meetings in December 2024 with Israeli war criminal Yoav Gallant, the man behind the starvation siege of Gaza and mass bombing of civilians and infrastructure, to “celebrate the alliance” during the 7-front war.

If you’re clapping for that? You’re clapping for genocide.

The Weaponization of Identity

What’s even more insidious is how liberals weaponize identity to shield that complicity from criticism. The logic goes: because Cory Booker is a Black man, any critique of him—no matter how substantiated—is automatically suspect, divisive, or “undermining unity.”

Never mind that Booker teaches Israel’s lobby how to co-opt Black identity to mask ethnic cleansing. Never mind that he uses the language of the Civil Rights Movement to justify military aid for a state bulldozing schools and bombing children. One Threads user wrote:

“Do you really think good people can’t reflect and change? Let’s stop judging people by labels. He reflected and spoke to the world.”

No. He didn’t. He spoke for empire and against Palestinian life. His reflection was hollow. His record is genocidal. And his performance is a smokescreen.

Liberals don’t want change. They want catharsis. They want to feel good about power while it kills. Which is why they cheer louder for symbolic gestures from corporate-funded Democrats than they ever will for actual Palestinian liberation.

Kamala, Cory, and the Cost of Silence

Let’s not forget the consequences. These aren’t just bad optics. The liberal obsession with symbolic victories is killing people.

Kamala Harris lost the election, in part, because she refused to endorse a weapons embargo. Polling showed that just 2% more support in key swing states could’ve blocked Trump. And that 2%? It was Palestine. It was voters sick of watching Democrats fund genocide with zero conditions.

Liberals refused to push her. They silenced those who did. And now they’re doing the same thing with Cory Booker—propping him up as some civil rights legend because he didn’t pee for a day.

You want real resistance? Support candidates like Zohran Mamdani who actually call for a ceasefire, end military funding, and stand with the people—not the death cult of empire.

There Is No “Both Sides”

Some call for “nuance.” They say: “Well, he did something. That matters.”

No. Genocide is not a gray area.

This isn’t “both/and.” It’s life or death. And when you praise a man bankrolled by AIPAC while children starve in Gaza, you are not asking for nuance. You are begging for moral amnesia.

As one user put it:

“With allies like y’all, who needs enemies?”

Final Word: Malcolm Warned Us

Malcolm X warned us long ago:

“The white man will try to satisfy us with symbolic victories rather than economic equity and real justice.”

That’s exactly what’s happening now. A generation radicalized by genocide is being told to celebrate a man who sold them out. Because he spoke for a day. Because he’s “inspiring.” Because he fits the role of savior in a liberal morality play.

But no one is coming to save us. Especially not the ones voting for bombs.

Stop clapping. Start resisting. Dismantle the worship. Burn the pedestal.

Cory Booker is not your hero. He is a class traitor, a genocide supporter, and a perfect case study in how identity is used to launder state violence.

And if you're still unsure? Ask yourself:

Would you celebrate someone for skipping lunch… if they came back to fund the murder of 10,000 children?