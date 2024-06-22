About Story Ember leGaïe

"The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." - Nelson Mandela

Story Ember leGaïe, a 47-year-old artist and survivor, explores the intersections of justice, ethics, and human rights through essays, stories, and reflections. They have firsthand experience with oppression, having survived foster care, juvenile detention, state-run group homes, gang rape, and domestic violence.

Expanding the Reach

"Resistance is not a simple matter of saying 'no' to something, it is also a matter of saying 'yes' to something else." - Howard Zinn

Story has navigated complex issues like special education and transgender rights as a parent, while advocating for those marginalized communities. They have provided support and resources to marginalized individuals, including homeless LGBTQ+ youth.

Join the Conversation

"Resistance is the secret of joy." - Alice Walker

“Armed with a weapon or a thought”, Story is committed to resistance, ready to fight for a world where marginalized voices are amplified and justice is served.

Join Marginalia to delve into the complexities of our world and spark meaningful conversations.

Worldview

Fuck classism. Fuck capitalism. Fuck the police. And 100% FUCK fascism.

In more polite “professional” terms:

"I renounce the toxic systems of classism, police brutality, capitalist greed, and fascist oppression. I stand for a world where justice is restorative, not punitive; where marginalized voices are amplified; and every individual can live free from exploitation and oppression, with dignity and respect.” — Story Ember leGaïe

Why subscribe?

"The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion." - Albert Camus

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.